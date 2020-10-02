Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Verse Plot and Confirms His MCU Electro "Won't Be Blue"

✖

Marvel fans erupted after news broke of Jamie Foxx returning to play Electro in Spider-Man 3, starring opposite of Tom Holland. Now Foxx himself has confirmed the news in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which he might have revealed more details about Marvel Studios' mysterious sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. While he will once again be playing Electro, it doesn't look like he'll be playing the same version of the character from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, he might also be teasing some multiversal mayhem is in the works, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe possibly getting their own version of a Spider-Verse crossover.

Foxx posted a series of photos to his Instagram along with the caption that he "won't be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!!" He then included a piece of fan art that depicts three different versions of Spider-Man standing next to each other, staring up at Electro in the sky.

The art style is reminiscent of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animation, and one of the characters appears to be Miles Morales.

(Photo: Jamie Foxx / Instagram)

Speculation has been running rampant ever since the news broke with fans theorizing this could tie into the upcoming WandaVision series and the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which are supposed to open up the MCU version of the Multiverse in major ways. WandaVision has already had reports of casting Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in the X-Men movies. With the addition of Foxx reprising his role as Electro alongside J.K. Simmons returning as J. Jonah Jameson, it looks like everything is on the table for Marvel Studios.

Even Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously praised Foxx's work in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the leaked emails from Sony's infamous hack, which led to Spidey joining the MCU in Captain America: Civil War.

"Really love Electro - feels like you may not need the scene in his apartment, which makes him seems completely crazy and hard to relate too [sic]," Feige wrote in a leaked email. "Like the idea that eel goes in his mouth and instead of burrowing, you see it glow within him."

It will be interesting to see how Marvel incorporates Foxx's Electro into the Spider-Man franchise, but fans recognized the studio has earned enough goodwill to trust that the plot will prove to be satisfying.

Spider-Man 3 is currently on track to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.