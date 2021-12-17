Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Posts GIF of Himself in Costume as Production Begins

✖

Tom Holland is trying his darnedest to not spoil Spider-Man 3 for you already. Instead of sharing the first look at his suit for the next Spidey flick, the Marvel Studios superstar is digging into the archives to get fans excited for the threequel. Tuesday afternoon, Holland shared a behind-the-scenes look at his character from the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, donning his iconic blue and red suit.

Holland arrived in Atlanta late last month to begin principal photography, as did his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Recent evidence has surfaced suggesting Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has arrived on-set to film his scenes as well before shifting to London later this month to begin work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

View this post on Instagram 👀 via @tomholland2013 A post shared by ComicBook.com (@comicbook) on Nov 3, 2020 at 2:40pm PST

Also joining the aforementioned MCU stars is Jamie Foxx, who's returning to play Electro — a role he previously played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. As of now, it's unclear if this Electro is the same villain or a new take on the character from Marvel Studios.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," Batalon shared with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this month. "I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse ... he can just do everything. It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

As with most other projects under the Marvel Studios umbrella, plot details — and a name, for that matter — are being kept close to the chest, though Holland himself said the feature was going to be "insane" earlier this year.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said in an interview last July. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

