Doctor Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch Sightings Spark Spider-Man 3 Speculation

✖

With principal photography on Spider-Man 3 well underway in Atlanta, multiple reports have surfaced providing evidence Benedict Cumberbatch has arrived in the Peach State to film his role in the threequel. To date, both Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon have arrived on-set to begin filming, with the latter sharing a video to his Instagram where he was left speechless after finishing the script.

The first piece of evidence supporting Cumerbatch's arrival on-set is the arrival of the actor's personal hairstylist and makeup artist Donald McInnes. McInnes, who's done hair and make up for Cumberbatch on all of his MCU appearances from Doctor Strange to Thor: Ragnarok and the last two Avengers features, shared an image of himself arriving at a hair and makeup trailer. The makeup artist also geotagged the picture, revealing he was in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo: Instagram / Donald McInnes)

The second piece of evidence comes from the renowned set-tracking paparazzo @AtlantaFilming, who shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon Cumberbatch has been in Atlanta since the day after Holland's arrival.

Benedict Cumberbatch est actuellement à Atlanta pour le tournage de ‘Spider-Man 3’. (via @AtlantaFilming) pic.twitter.com/y5IcC8CgND — Marvel Story (@MarvelsStory) November 3, 2020

The timing of photography also makes sense, as the cast and crew for Doctor Strange 2 have already started arriving in London to film the highly anticipated follow-up with MCU newcomer Sam Raimi.

With lockdowns and quarantining regulations in place, Cumberbatch will likely have to spend two weeks quarantined before he's able to begin work on the Doctor Strange sequel, which is set to begin in earnest later this month. Depending on the size of Cumberbatch's role in Spider-Man 3, this could mean he spends just a few weeks on the set of Spider-Man before returning to the United Kingdom to begin production on his own movie in the earliest parts of December.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

What other surprises do you think are in store for the MCU's third Spidey movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!