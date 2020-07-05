Spider-Man 3's Original Venom Animatronic Is Terrifying

✖

Spider-Man 3’s original Venom animatronic is positively terrifying. Images of the elaborate construction were posted on Twitter by user @WilliamD1123, from a video by El Fett and fans are wishing that they had gotten this version of the character on film instead. Whispers of the completed animatronic rig have persisted through the time since Spider-Man 3’s release. His account also posted images from two years ago showcasing the build. However, the video today shows the jaw articulation and tongue movement in action. The entire effect is extremely creepy and somehow manages to communicate the inhuman nature of the symbiote better than the CG did in the theatrical version. All these years later, Spider-Man 3 still brings out some very visceral takes from fans who believe the execution was to blame for the film’s perception. Avi Arad told Screen Rant about the push and pull behind the scenes in 2018.

“I think we learned that Venom is not a sideshow,” Arad explained. “In all fairness, I’ll take the guilt because of what Sam Raimi used to say in all of these interviews feeling guilty that I forced him into it. And you know what I learned? Don't force anybody into anything. Therefore, [Sam] wasn’t interested in the inside to make how is Venom like us? How do we deal with the Venom, and Marvel is all metaphors.”

Director Sam Raimi had his own take on the decisions that led to Venom being in Spider-Man 3. As with most large-scale creative projects, there was a ton of compromise that had to take place before unveiling it to the public.

More footage of the Venom animatronic https://t.co/20g3XjQwBS — Will (@WilliamD1123) July 5, 2020

“I had worked on the story with my brother Ivan, and primarily it was a story that featured the Sandman. It was really about Peter, Mary Jane, Harry, and that new character,” he said back in 2009. “But when we were done, Avi Arad, my partner and the former president of Marvel at the time, said to me, Sam, you’re so, you’re not paying attention to the fans enough. You need to think about them. You’ve made two movies now with your favorite villains, and now you’re about to make another one with your favorite villains. The fans love Venom, he is the fan-favorite.”

How excited would you be to see a cut of the movie with animatronic Venom? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.