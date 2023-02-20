Spider-Man 4 Fans Pitch Their Ideas for Tom Holland's Second MCU Trilogy
Surprising few, it would appear Spider-Man 4 is on the way. Though Kevin Feige wouldn't confirm as much in an extensive cover story in EW earlier this month, the Marvel Studios boss did reveal the character is currently featured in a story currently being written at the outfit. As such, fans of the web-slinging character are busy pitching their own takes on the film, with many hoping Tom Holland's Peter Parker will cross into the rogue's gallery he shares with Daredevil.
Luckily for fans, even those involved in the MCU want to see the crossover take place, including Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio. "Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books," the actor said in a stop on the Sarah O'Connell Show last year. "But there's plenty of room for others. I can just only hope that that happens, but I mean, Spider-Man definitely. I think that would be really really fun."
When the host then went on to mention a potential cameo in Spider-Man 4, D'Onofrio added that he wants that to happen just "as much as everybody does."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Black Suit
prevnext
I would love for Spider-Man to get the Symbiote suit at the end of Spider-Man 4 or Avengers: Kang Dynasty. The GOAT will be ready for Secret Wars 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c1j0nKHZ6u— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 19, 2023
Silver Sable
prevnext
Thoughts on this casting for maybe MCU Spider-Man 4? Unless if they're still doing the solo Black Cat and Silver Sable spinoffs. pic.twitter.com/oXK9KVxG7d— SpiderBatRanger #TBATB hype (@RangerBatSpidey) February 15, 2023
Punisher
prevnext
Spider-Man 4 but JUST them pic.twitter.com/LTd1uALPJX— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) February 15, 2023
Scorpion
prevnext
If Michael Mando isn’t in Spider-Man 4 then that’s gotta be one of the biggest fumbles in the entire MCU, maybe in CBM’s in general
he might not have fit in those last 2 films but if he’s not in the 4th then…idk man. imagine wasting HIM as Scorpion pic.twitter.com/ZdBfigTnua— Craig (@CS11__) February 18, 2023
Born Again
prevnext
This is THE perfect start for this new trilogy with Spider-Man 4
Spidey continues to get involved with Kingpin’s operations so he hires Scorpion to take him down, coming after Born Again, daredevil & Kingpin’s rivalry is the worst it’s ever been & Matt needs help to stop him. pic.twitter.com/aXcZCi1nnS— Craig (@CS11__) February 18, 2023
Daredevil Team-Up
prevnext
Spider-Man 4 is being written. It’s time pic.twitter.com/ob6yfyJvUP— Aniq (@aniqrahman) February 14, 2023
Kraven or Clone Saga
Spider-Man 4 could go many directions:
You can only pick 1— Spider Culture (@Spider_Culture) February 19, 2023
Street level ⚪️
Original NWH 🐆🦂
Symbiote era ⚫️
Clone Saga 🕷️🕷️🕷️ pic.twitter.com/JMISbdmNfr
*****
Spider-Man 4 has yet to set a release date.
What characters would you like to see in the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev