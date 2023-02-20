Spider-Man 4 Fans Pitch Their Ideas for Tom Holland's Second MCU Trilogy

Surprising few, it would appear Spider-Man 4 is on the way. Though Kevin Feige wouldn't confirm as much in an extensive cover story in EW earlier this month, the Marvel Studios boss did reveal the character is currently featured in a story currently being written at the outfit. As such, fans of the web-slinging character are busy pitching their own takes on the film, with many hoping Tom Holland's Peter Parker will cross into the rogue's gallery he shares with Daredevil.

Luckily for fans, even those involved in the MCU want to see the crossover take place, including Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio. "Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books," the actor said in a stop on the Sarah O'Connell Show last year. "But there's plenty of room for others. I can just only hope that that happens, but I mean, Spider-Man definitely. I think that would be really really fun."

When the host then went on to mention a potential cameo in Spider-Man 4, D'Onofrio added that he wants that to happen just "as much as everybody does."

