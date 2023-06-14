Spider-Man 4 Tom Holland Reveals New Details From Sony Planning Meetings

Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland explained what the Sony meetings developing his next MCU movie focused on. In a new Hollywood Reporter feature, The Crowded Room actor shared how he, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, producer Amy Pascal, and other decision makers met at the table to form the ideas for the sequel. Since the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's been constant chatter about when we'll see Holland's Web-Slinger in the Marvel franchise again. Well, it looks like sooner than some might expect. (Well, as long as the writer's strike gets resolved before an entire year passes.) Check out what the Spider-Man actor had to say about the guiding question driving Spider-Man 4's development right here!

"It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O'Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in," he says. "It's a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, 'Why would we do this again?' And I think we found the reason why. I'm really, really happy with where we're at in terms of the creative."

"But I'm also a little apprehensive about it," he adds. "There's a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there's a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life."

Spider-Man 4 Is Already In Production and Holland Is Excited

There's no doubt that Holland is ready to get back out there as his most popular role. The fans want Spider-Man back and Sony seems poised to work with Marvel on making that happen. As Holland said up above, there has been a real effort to get ideas for the fourth entry with their young hero off the ground. One big sticking point in the early going has been the larger labor conflict between the studios and the writers. Until that thorny issue is resolved with the writers getting their demands met, you'll have to sit tight for more details.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland told Variety about Spider-Man 4. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

Spider-Man 4 Was Always The Plan For Holland's Character

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor)

While the MCU's version of the Wall-Crawler has been absent for a while, Sony and Marvel Studios have been moving toward Spider-Man 4 this entire time. Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the big hits of the pandemic era in theaters. There was no way both companies were going to pass up the opportunity to get everyone out to see what happens to Holland's variant of Spider-Man.

"[Spider-Man: No Way Home] is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal told the press back in 2021. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. [No Way Home] is not the last of our MCU movies."

What do you think Spider-Man 4 will be about? Let us know down in the comments!