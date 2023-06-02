Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4: "There's Stuff Going On."

There are few IPs hotter in Hollywood than Spider-Man. The web-slinger has dominated the box office and crushed in critical reception on both a live-action and animated front, with Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy generating nearly $4 billion and Shameik Moore's Spider-Verse films being championed as the greatest comic book movies ever made. While the animated future of the wall-crawler is already set in stone, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters this weekend, the next steps for Holland's Peter Parker are a bit more blurry.

Regardless of how much is currently planned, Holland said he will continue to don the red and blue spandex for as long as there are worthwhile stories to tell.

"I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I'll be there," Holland told ET. "I'd be stupid to say that I wouldn't be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again. There's stuff going on, but we'll have to just wait and see what happens."

That "stuff going on" seems to be unofficial confirmation that Spider-Man 4 is in the works. Producer Amy Pascal recently noted that they will "of course" be making another MCU Spider-Man film, adding that the team is "in the process" but the WGA strike has halted any movement.

"I can say that we have been having meetings," Holland said prior. "We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

Holland is well aware of the Spider-Man 4 rumblings that have made their way online, joking that Pascal enjoys giving tidbits when possible.

"Yeah, I heard," Holland responded. "Amy Pascal loves a headline."

As of February, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that "the story" for the fourth Holland-led Peter Parker film has been locked in.

"We have big ideas for that," Feige said earlier this year. "And our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home erasing Peter Parker from everyone's memory, all signs pointing to this next chapter still taking place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony and Marvel's infamous Summer 2019 falling out led speculation to believe that their short-term extension would just be done to wrap up Holland's MCU arc, but Pascal emphasized on the No Way Home press tour that that film would not be the last collaboration between the two studios.

