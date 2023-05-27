Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip Reveals Miles vs The Spot

Sony Pictures Animation will finally release the highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, next week, and excitement is at an all-time high. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to bring us back into the world of Miles Morales/Spider-Man with him going on an adventure across the multiverse, and everything looks great. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to be game-changing for the franchise. Marketing for the film is at an all-time high, and a new clip for the film has officially been released.

You can check out the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse clip below.

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Could Tom Holland Show Up?

There have been a ton of rumors that live-action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, might show up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but nothing has been made official as yet. In a recent interview with Empire, producer Amy Pascal was asked if Holland would appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and she played coy and stated "not going to comment on anything around that!" But she does remind us that "Tom Holland does love these [Spider-Verse] movies."

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

What do you think about the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse clip? Are you excited to see the film when it hits theaters next week? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!