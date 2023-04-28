Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Feature Andy Samberg

Sony Pictures Animation is getting ready to release the sequel to their Academy Award-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and from everything we've seen from trailers, Miles Morales has a big problem on his hands. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will give us the chance to see the characters we hold so dear return in a different setting where Miles is traveling across the multiverse instead of the multiverse coming to him. We know most of the voice actors in the film, but now it's been revealed that we can expect to hear a familiar voice in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. That voice just so happens to be Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). According to a new Instagram story from The Lonely Island Instagram page, both Jorma Taccome and Andy Samberg will appear in the Spider-Man movie.

You can check out the post below.

Will Tom Holland Show Up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

There have been a bunch of rumors that live-action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, would make an appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but nothing has been concrete so far. In a new interview with Empire, producer Amy Pascal was asked if Holland would appear in Across the Spider-Verse, and she simply stated that she was "not going to comment on anything around that!" But she does remind us that "Tom Holland does love these [Spider-Verse] movies."

As for Holland's Super-Man future, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. The actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, but he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Previously, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. In November, new rumors surfaced that Holland will star in another trilogy. This month, Kevin Feige confirmed they "have a story" in mind for Holland's next Spider-Man project.

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

What do you think about the Andy Samberg casting? Are you excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?