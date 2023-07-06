Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Actor Reveals Only One Spider-Man Knows What's Ahead (Exclusive)

Long before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse landed in theaters, audiences knew that it would only be the first half of a massive story, which is set to be completed in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While audiences might assume that the stars of the film themselves know what will end up happening in the third entry in the series, Spider-Man India actor Karan Soni confirmed that it is likely only Shameik Moore, who plays Miles Morales, that knows the full arc of his character. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently has a March 29, 2024 release date. Fans can next see Soni in Miracle Workers: End Times, which premieres on TBS on July 10th.

"I didn't even have the script for this one, so for me, so far, it's been more strict than live-action, because you just do whatever your part is," Soni revealed to ComicBook.com about his role in the franchise. "When I had gotten the job, it was such a long process. I read for it in 2021 with Miles' monologue from the first movie, so I didn't even know it was to be an Indian Spider-Man. When I did get it, they were like, 'You have to sign for this and the next one,' so then there was an idea that there would be a continuation. But I went to see a test screening of the movie and then the final shot where Gwen has assembled her team or whatever and my character was in it, because I didn't have any lines in that sequence, I didn't know that that scene existed, so I was like, 'Oh!' So, truly, I have no idea."

He continued, "I have no idea what is ahead. I think the only person who knows is Shameik, because, I believe, before they embarked on writing both of these next two, his arc was explained to him, and I think that's good because he has so much of the heavy lifting to do in these movies. He knows a lot, but the rest of us don't really know anything. I love those guys so much, I was a huge fan of the first one, and then I didn't, obviously, get the script for this one. I was cautiously, a little bit, like, 'God, it's not gonna be as good.' And then I loved this one, so now I'm like, good God, I do not envy the work they have to do to make the next one. I will happily do my part and come in when they need me to, but it was such a great experience making it. It's been kind of insane how well it's connected. I'm a little bit overwhelmed and so happy to be a small part of it, that part that has connected. I feel very lucky to be in that movie."

Despite the next film having a March 2024 release date, but between the writers' strike, a potential actors' strike, and the intense production process, it's possible that Beyond the Spider-Verse could earn some release delays.

Miracle Workers: End Times is described, "In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple's faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken) and Lisa Loeb (Robot Chicken)."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Miracle Workers: End Times premieres on TBS on July 10th.

