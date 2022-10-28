Daniel Radcliffe Struggles in the Apocalypse in Miracle Workers Season 4 Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but he's also starred in Miracle Workers on TBS since 2019. The series also features Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Karan Soni, Sasha Compère, and Lolly Adefope. Miracle Workers premiered with a seven-episode first season and went on to have a ten-episode second season subtitled Dark Ages. The third season was subtitled Oregon Trail, and the fourth season of the anthology series will see Radcliffe dealing with his biggest threat yet: the apocalypse in End Times.

"Welcome to the apocalypse. Welcome to suburbia. Welcome to Miracle Workers: End Times," the official Twitter account for the series wrote on Twitter. The trailer has some serious Mad Max vibes, which you can view below:

Welcome to the apocalypse. Welcome to suburbia. Welcome to Miracle Workers: End Times. pic.twitter.com/Vt4mynW7rn — Miracle Workers (@miracletbs) October 27, 2022

When Is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Coming To Roku?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story begins streaming on The Roku Channel on November 4th. Radcliffe has previously it was one of the best times he's ever had on a movie set.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe previously told GMA about playing Yankovic. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

Will Daniel Radcliffe Play Wolverine?

Radcliffe has a lot of projects in the works, but it's unlikely he'll be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role.

"So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it," Radcliffe told ComicBook.com. "Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'" Radcliffe said. "But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Miracle Workers returns to TBS on January 16, 2023.