Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cut Scene Revealed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could have had a cut scene involving a toy Spider-Man. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, director Joaquim Dos Santos told the outlet that they considered having a Spider-Man toy held by a human hand in the movie. So many different variants ended up seeing Miles Morales that this wouldn't have been too strange. But, the filmmakers felt like it was better to keep things centered on our young Spidey for the time being. Needless to say, fans have had a great time sniffing out all of the weird variants like the popsicle Spider-Man or the video game versions. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could have somehow been even weirder.

"One of the Toy-Biz Spider-Man toys was going to show up and he was going to have a giant kid's hand that would go off-screen and hold him," laughs Joaquim Dos Santos. "We wanted to make sure Spider Society could have jokes and things like Bag-Man, but when Miles showed up you wanted to be in awe of this place. It had to feel cool, emotionally."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Brings Out A Ton of Variants

Later in the same interview, the directors explained how many of the Spider-Man variants they managed to cram into the massive sequence. It turns out there were over 600 kinds of web-slingers there for the big chase for Miles. While the toy nod would have been amazing, you do have to marvel at everything they managed to accomplish.

"It we take the sequence as a whole, there are over 600 different spiders," Justin K. Thompson told the outlet. "It's somewhere in the neighborhood of 630-ish."

"From the beginning, I was like, 'Can we have Peter Parkedcar?'," joked Thompson. "'Can he look like a Hanna Barbera cartoon?'"

What Other Variants Are On The Way in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Fans are expecting all kinds of weird variants in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller talked to Anthony D'Alessandro about the possibilities surrounding other Gwens in the third installment. Expect to see all these different scenarios explored over the course of the next film.

"Currently, yes," Lord told the outlet as the producers confirmed. "Currently, yes. I would say that, yes." They both went on to confirm that multiple versions of Gwen Stacy are written in the script. "It's on the page," Lord and Miller continued. "It is… I think that that… These things evolve as they go."

"But there's one I'm very excited about," Lord added as Miller chimed-in. "Yes, I know exactly the one you're talking about. You know the one I'm thinking of, which is based on… I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna say anything."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Still In Theaters

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

