Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Tops $500 Million at the Box Office

Sony Animation's latest hit, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is already swinging past some major box office milestones. After delivering a massive opening weekend at the beginning of June, smashing projections in the process, Across the Spider-Verse has now made it halfway to the coveted billion dollar mark. On Wednesday morning, Across the Spider-Verse swung past the $500 million mark at the global box office. It currently sits at a grand total of $506.3 million, which accounts for all of the box office earnings through Tuesday.

What could be a solid boost to Across the Spider-Verse's box office run is the recent release in Korea. The film just opened in Korea on Wednesday, which means that its biggest weekend in the country will come over the next several days. Korea marks the final major market for Across the Spider-Verse, which has earned $215.9 million internationally to this point. $290.4 million of the film's total comes from here in North America, and there isn't much competition on the way this weekend.

This is a major win for Sony Pictures Animation, as Across the Spider-Verse has already blown the totals of its predecessor out of the water. 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, grossed $384.3 million over the course of its entire theatrical run.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Bringing More Variants

Across the Spider-Verse introduced a horde of new Spider-People to the franchise, but the third installment in the series is poised to introduce even more.

During an appearance on the Crew Call podcast, Spider-Verse producers and writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — set for release next year — will bring some variants of Gwen Stacy into the spotlight.

"Currently, yes," Lord answered and Miller confirmed. "Currently, yes. I would say that, yes."

"But there's one I'm very excited about," Lord said before Miller interjected. "Yes, I know exactly the one you're talking about. You know the one I'm thinking of, which is based on… I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna say anything."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.