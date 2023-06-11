Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Has Already Made More at the Box Office Than Into the Spider-Verse After 12 Days

That Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a major hit for Sony is almost no surprise. The long-awaited sequel to the wildly successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a major opening weekend last week, delivering the second-best domestic debut of the year to date as well as making major moves in international markets as well. The film continued to perform strong in its second week, hitting $226 million domestically and $390 million globally and those numbers aren't just good. They're record breaking. With less than two weeks in theaters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has surpassed the entire box office run of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The latest numbers for Across the Spider-Verse make the film Sony's highest-grossing animated release in history (via Variety). Into the Spider-Verse, which was itself a major box office hit in 2018, only brought in a total of $190 million domestically and $384 million globally. Much of Across the Spider-Verse's box office success can be attributed to word of mouth as well as love for the first film. Fans have been very vocal in their praise for Across the Spider-Verse after going to find out what's next for the fan-favorite Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the film. The film is currently the highest-rated film of all-time on Letterboxd as well.

Across the Spider-Verse Takes Second to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at the Box Office

Despite posting an impressive second week at the box office, Across the Spider-Verse didn't come out on top this weekend. That honor goes to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The latest Transformers film narrowly overtook Across the Spider-Verse. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will earn an estimated opening weekend total of $60.5 million against Spider-Verse's second-weekend total of $55.5 million.

Across the Spider-Verse Has Been Getting Rave Reviews

Even though the film took second to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts this week at the box office, the film is still doing very well with audiences and critics alike. The film has been getting rave reviews across the board, and even ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw said that the film is "easily one of the most visually stunning animated films ever made."

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters as one of the most highly anticipated Spider-Man projects ever, and one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Thankfully, Sony, directorial trio Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and an army of animators manage to deliver a Spider-Verse sequel that is a worthy successor to the original film – even if it's only half the story. Across the Spider-Verse is also easily one of the most visually stunning animated films ever made – so much so that it feels utterly disingenuous trying to quantify it all after just one viewing."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callah

Spider-Man: Across the Universe is in theaters now.