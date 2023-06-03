Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Posts Record Breaking Opening Day at Box Office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is breaking records at the box office. According to the latest reports, The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel notched $51.750 million at the box office Friday. That would make Miles Morales' new movie the third-highest opening day of all-time for an animated film. If that weren't impressive enough, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the best ever opening for a Sony Pictures Animation movie. Current projections have the Spidey sequel slated for a $133 million opening weekend. That would be more than triple what Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did in its first frame. So, Miles and his friends are powering an absolutely amazing weekend at the movies.

A big reason for this massive box office success? The fan reaction to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been almost universally positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, the animated film has a 95% critics score. Over on the audience score side of things, its even rosier than that with a 97%. But, without going to the review aggregation sites like that, you can just see the fan enthusiasm on social media. The first Spider-Verse connected with animation fans, younger viewers, and Spider-Man die-hards. It's not surprising that a well-crafted sequel would absolutely clean-up as it's been a bunch of years since the first entry.

Sony Pictures Animation has another reason to celebrate. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actually won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. With the responses to both the art style and the story of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it would be hard to imagine the sequel not claiming the same spot at this year's ceremony. (Yes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie cleared a billion dollars and will be a large obstacle to that goal.)

What Happens In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

