ComicBook Nation: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reactions & Disney's Little Mermaid Review

The ComicBook Nation Crew gets a first reaction to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from a guest who has seen the film early. We also review Disney's The Little Mermaid (2023) remake; recap the epic Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 footage revealed at the Playstation Showcase; discuss the latest Marvel TV and Movie delays, and discuss the big wrestling events going down in WWE, AEW and NXT!

Comicbook.com's Phaze Zero host (and CBN special guest) Aaron Perine had the following reaction to share to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Aaron Perine:

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every conceivable way! Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy takes her place at the head of this table too. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one. Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Man: India will be instant favorites along with a couple of MASSIVE surprises that we won't spoil here. Needless to say, #SpiderVerse is my favorite movie of the year so far, and the sequel is a masterclass in every conceivable way!

The Little Mermaid

ComicBook.com critic and Phaze Zero host Jenna Anderson had the following to say about The Little Mermaid in her official review:

Maybe Disney's live-action remakes (which don't seem to be stopping anytime soon) can be seen as more than an easy opportunity to make some money at the box office, or an attempt to "legitimize" stories that were already told well in animation. Maybe, wfith the right story and in the right hands, these movies can function more as retellings, taking the opportunity to add to the tapestry of their central myths. The Little Mermaid near-perfectly proves how to do that, honoring almost everything that worked about Disney's 84-minute animated hit, while approaching its epic story from a broader, surprisingly tender angle. The Little Mermaid might be a story that audiences have already consumed (and will continue to consume) hundreds of times — but thanks to the incredible performances from its leads, and a whole lot of heart, this live-action iteration almost makes you feel like you're watching it for the first time. Rating: 4 out of 5

(Photo: Producer Pete)





