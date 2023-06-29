Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Agents of Atlas, Transformers, and Spider-Man

COVRPRICE.COM UPDATE: CovrPrice is excited to announce our upcoming feature update! This week, we're launching a BRAND NEW Collection Management Section with a ton of new features that will make exploring your comic collection so much better! This includes an updated look and feel, new ways to engage with your collection, a virtual box system, tracking live gains and losses, robust filtering, multi-selection editing, and so much more. Stay tuned to our site and social channels for more information! And now on to the TOP 10 trending aftermarket comic books!

With the drastic falloff that the Flash has experienced, Spider-Man was bound to take this list over once again! Across the Spider-Verse still dominates the box office, causing continued movement in everything Spider-related in the aftermarket. Not only that, but the hype (albeit very mixed outlook) for the Kraven movie is slowly building, aided by the new red band trailer. Taking a cue from all the spiders, Transformers and The Sickness are sticking around. Let's not forget the Hulk, which recently began a hot new run. Of course, Agents of Atlas is also building a hearty head of steam off of MCU rumors. Check out all the things on this week's Top Ten!

#10: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #209 | MARVEL | 1980 | Well, the new Kraven trailer certainly has the fandom divided. What has them less divided is the excitement for Calypso, played by Ariana DeBose in the upcoming Kraven film. Originally the one who bestowed powers onto Kraven, many anticipate she will hold the same role in the upcoming film. Collectors visited the aftermarket to secure a copy of her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $287 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $44.

#9: THE TRANSFORMERS #11 | MARVEL | 1985 | Jetfire is back! The community was pumped to see him make a return in Void Rivals #1, moving to pick up his first appearance on the aftermarket. That trend continues this week, now that Void Rivals has made it into the hands of even more collectors as they anticipate he will play a significant role in future properties. We tracked it at a high sale of $165 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $8.

#8: COYOTES #1 | IMAGE | 2017 | Coyotes was recently thrust into the limelight when it was announced "Selena Gomez and Jordan Peele are developing a series adaptation for Prime Video. The series follows a group of women who take a stand against a legion of werewolves that have been hunting them. This book got hot quickly but is seeing some moderate cool-down this week. We tracked it at a high sale of $124 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#7: WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #1 | MARVEL | 2019 | Rumors of Blackpink's Jennie joining the MCU's first-ever Asian superhero team as New Agents of Atlas team member Luna Snow. Her first appearance (amongst several other members) in this issue is still going strong despite no confirmation. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $39

#6: THE SICKNESS #1 | UNCIVILIZED COMICS | 2023 | Tales of the macabre and the melancholy are indeed experiencing a renaissance as of late. This book falls into that camp, a black-and-white story about a mysterious illness that makes people lose their marbles. Securing a copy within the aftermarket was challenging, hence the price surge. However, many fans were able to secure a copy from Uncivilized's website. As those buyers receive their orders, expect more copies to be listed. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $22.

#5: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | We've said all we can about this book over the numerous times it's popped up on this list. It's a modern grail that features the origin of the black suit that would later become Venom. Every few weeks, there's a strange surge of sales, including this week's high sale of $680 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $156.

#4: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | As mentioned last week, Spider-Boy is here to stay. This book was all the rage when it was released, amplified by last week's Edge of Spider-Verse #3 revealing his face and full name, Bailey Briggs. Additionally, there's a solicitation for a future solo run, and all signs point to significant plans for the young Mr. Briggs. We tracked it at a high sale of $123 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $34.

#3: HULK ANNUAL #1 – GARY FRANK – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | This book saw a nice run after its May 2023 release due to this issue being a prelude and original story for the new Hulk run! While also featuring the first appearance of the Eldest, fans have met this new series with high reviews and high expectations for subsequent issues. We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $13.

#2: SHE-HULK #3 | MARVEL | 2004 | The Ghost of murdered Hammer Aeronautics engineer Bailey Briggs is trending due to the shared name of the already mentioned Spider-Boy. Our dear Spider-Boy is clearly not a ghost, so an inference can be made that they're not the same person. Yet this book has remained in the top 10 for two weeks. What game are you playing Dan Slott (who also wrote this issue of She-Hulk in 2004)? Could there be something larger at play here? The community eagerly awaits the next clue. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $11.

#1: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is commanding the box office, driven by a top-tier written script and excellent voice performances, like Oscar Isaac as Miguel O" Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099. Fans continue to flock to this prevalent and cheap key, featuring the first ongoing issue for the futuristic crime fighter. There is much more in store for ole Miguel, and the fans can't wait to see it. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $22.

