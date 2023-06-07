Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Director Addresses Future Use of Live-Action

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has left Marvel fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the final chapter of the trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse. After all the big surprises that Across the Spider-Verse offered viewers, it really does seem like the sky is the limit for what Beyond the Spider-Verse could do.

(SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In Across the Spider-Verse, we see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) pursue a villain called The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) across the Marvel multiverse. Some of the stops that the characters make included universes outside of the animated format – including a LEGO universe, and the live-action Venom universe. Similarly, there are some pivotal live-action characters that appear in the animated Spider-Verse movie, including scenes from both the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies and mention of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and the multiverse mistakes he made working with Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With Across the Spider-Verse mixing the live-action and animated Spider-Man movie universes, a lot of viewers have had questions about whether or not Beyond the Spider-Verse could bring all of the Spider-Men from every medium (live-action and animated, TV and movies) together – and similarly, could these animated Spider-Verse films introduce its characters to live-action franchises like Sony's Spider-Man Universe or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will Beyond the Spider-Verse Include Live Action?

(Photo: @CorridorDigital)

The Across the Spider-Verse Directors sat down for an interview and addressed the possibility of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse featuring more live-action content:

"I mean, you saw it in the film, there was cool stuff to be seen. I think everything's on the table," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos told Collider. "I can't give you an answer. I wouldn't dare give you an answer for fear of being, like, sniped right here on the spot, but yeah, I mean, that's the exciting thing of these films.

Look, I'm a man of a certain age, and in my mid-forties, the idea that I would be seeing a film like this, so beyond what I could imagine, even when I was a kid, it's the stuff that I would draw in school on my notebook paper, and now it's happening. So I think everything's up."

At this point, a lot of Marvel fans are expecting nothing less than a full-on Avengers: Endgame-style final battle – only with all Spider-People. Should be W I L D.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be in theaters on March 29, 2024.