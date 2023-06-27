Venom 3 Starts Production, Spider-Man: No Way Home Connection Spotted

Principal photography on Venom 3 is officially underway. Tuesday, a video surfaced showing Tom Hardy on the set of the Sony threequel. In the clip making its rounds online, Hardy's Eddie Brock can be seen donning the same clothing the character wore in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, suggesting the film picks up just moments after that moment.

The character was teleported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with the Venom symbiote seeing a TV report featuring a clip of Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Fast forward to No Way Home, and Hardy's Brock can be seen at a bar talking about Iron Man, The Hulk, and others before he's seemingly teleported back to Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Ayer nuestro queridisimo #tomhardy durante el rodaje de Venom3 en los Mateos en Cartagena pic.twitter.com/0ainmkw8bo — Almudena Pérez Garcia 🇪🇦 (@Almupg80) June 27, 2023

When it comes to Venom 3, Kelly Marcel is stepping into the director's chair after having written the scripts for the past two features in the franchise. Marcel wrote the script for the yet-to-be-named threequel alongside Hardy, who also serves as a producer.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy previously said of the feature in an interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Marcel is taking over for Andy Serkis, who helmed Venom: Let There Be Carnage. When we spoke with the filmmaker last year, he said she and Hardy had a good idea for the film.

"I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens... I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway," Serkis told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast regarding the future of the franchise. "They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

Venom 3 has yet to set an exact release date. Venom is streaming on Disney+ while Venom: Let There Be Carnage can be purchased wherever movies are sold.