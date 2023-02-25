Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Rumored to Appear In Across the Spider-Verse

The long-awaited follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is finally hitting theaters this summer and fans are expecting to see a whole new line-up of spider-people. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Haile Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker as well as Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown/Spider-Punk, and Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot. Based on the animated film's trailer, there will be a lot more spider-people surprises, and many fans have wondered if that would include the current live-action Spider-Man, Tom Holland. According to Jeff Sneider's The Hot Mic, Holland will be voicing Spidey in the new animated feature.

"I heard that part of the delay – because Across the Spider-Verse was delayed – was about getting Tom Holland in that movie, and that one of the dimensions that Miles could end up going to ... is a live-action dimension with Tom Holland," Sneider shared in his latest video. While this is not a guarantee that Holland will be lending his voice to the highly-anticipated sequel, Sneider has been right about some rumors in the past.

Has Tom Holland Commented on the Spider-Verse Movies?

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

As for Holland's Super-Man future, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. The actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, but he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Previously, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. In November, new rumors surfaced that Holland will star in another trilogy. This month, Kevin Feige confirmed they "have a story" in mind for Holland's next Spider-Man project.

