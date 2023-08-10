Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editor Reveals How Andrew Garfield's Cameo Was Created

Sony Pictures Animation recently released the sequel to their Academy Award-winning animated Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, and some fans think that it could be better than the first. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did some pretty significant things in the world of Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore), and it even featured some pretty major cameos. Those cameos range from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man to Donald Glover as a live-action The Prowler. One of the other major cameos happens to be Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man, and we're finally learning how it was created for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

How was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Verse Cameo Created?

An editor working on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took to Twitter to reveal how that major cameo came to be. Andy Leviton responded to a page on the social media platform that compared Garfield's cameo in Across the Spider-Verse to the same scene from the first The Amazing Spider-Man movie.

"Fun #AcrossTheSpiderVerse Fact! Before officially adding AG to this scene I had to do a temp mock up so we could see how it played and test it with an audience," Leviton revealed. "I had the edit assistants grab the Stacy death clip from Youtube, brought it into After Effects…"

What was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available on digital download now. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Spider-Verse franchise as we learn it.

