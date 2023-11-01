The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday Trailer Released

The Bad Guys are getting ready to take over the holiday season. On the heels of DreamWorks' successful feature adaptation of The Bad Guys last year, the popular book series is getting another on-screen adventure this fall. On November 30th, Netflix will be releasing The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, a new special featuring the franchise's most beloved characters. Wolf, Shark, Piranha, Snake, and Tarantula will all be taking part in this new story, which acts as a prequel to the hit movie.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday isn't arriving for another few weeks, but Netflix is already giving fans their first look at the new adventure. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming holiday special, which you can check out below!

Directed by Bret Haaland, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday runs about 22 minutes, according to Netflix. While the characters are the same as those featured in the feature film, they're being voiced by a different cast.

What Is The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday About?

Here's the official synopsis for The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday:

"In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking. Based on the DreamWorks Animation feature film The Bad Guys."

