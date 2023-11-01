The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday Trailer Released
The Bad Guys holiday special debuts on Netflix November 30th.
The Bad Guys are getting ready to take over the holiday season. On the heels of DreamWorks' successful feature adaptation of The Bad Guys last year, the popular book series is getting another on-screen adventure this fall. On November 30th, Netflix will be releasing The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, a new special featuring the franchise's most beloved characters. Wolf, Shark, Piranha, Snake, and Tarantula will all be taking part in this new story, which acts as a prequel to the hit movie.
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday isn't arriving for another few weeks, but Netflix is already giving fans their first look at the new adventure. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming holiday special, which you can check out below!
Directed by Bret Haaland, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday runs about 22 minutes, according to Netflix. While the characters are the same as those featured in the feature film, they're being voiced by a different cast.
What Is The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday About?
Here's the official synopsis for The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday:
"In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking. Based on the DreamWorks Animation feature film The Bad Guys."
New on Netflix
The new Bad Guys special doesn't arrive on Netflix until the end of the month, but Netflix kicked off November by adding quite a few other movies and shows to its streaming lineup. You can take a look at the full list of Netflix's November 1st additions below!
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM