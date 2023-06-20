Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Proves Miles Is an Otaku

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is one of the biggest animated movies of the year. With the story focused on Miles Morales meeting a cadre of alternate Spider-Men and Spider-Women, concept art is giving animation fans a closer look at the countless spider-powered characters in the successful sequel. In a new piece of art, it seems that Miles Morales is confirmed to be quite the anime fan.

One prevalent rumor that had been attached to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was that My Hero Academia's Deku would make a brief appearance as a toy in Miles' room. While this scene, if it existed, didn't make the final cut of the recent sequel, new concept art for Miles Morales proves that he's a lover of anime, or at least one specific story. Keen-eyed fans were able to spot that in Miles's world, there's a story that appears to take some liberties from the story of the Straw Hat Pirates and Morales might be a big fan.

Miles Morales To The Grand Line

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse concept art doesn't just focus on the super-powered members of the cast, but the environments that they inhabit as well. In one shot of Miles' room in the sequel, we are able to see a poster for "One Slice" which is clearly a parody of One Piece. Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is slated to hit theaters next March, and it should be interesting to see if Miles' potential love of anime is explored.

MILES IS A ONE PIECE ENJOYER ??? pic.twitter.com/NfPA7F7cfK — ･ᴗ･ (@sanluwu) June 17, 2023

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.