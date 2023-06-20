Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Proves Miles Is an Otaku

By Evan Valentine

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is one of the biggest animated movies of the year. With the story focused on Miles Morales meeting a cadre of alternate Spider-Men and Spider-Women, concept art is giving animation fans a closer look at the countless spider-powered characters in the successful sequel. In a new piece of art, it seems that Miles Morales is confirmed to be quite the anime fan.

One prevalent rumor that had been attached to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was that My Hero Academia's Deku would make a brief appearance as a toy in Miles' room. While this scene, if it existed, didn't make the final cut of the recent sequel, new concept art for Miles Morales proves that he's a lover of anime, or at least one specific story. Keen-eyed fans were able to spot that in Miles's world, there's a story that appears to take some liberties from the story of the Straw Hat Pirates and Morales might be a big fan.

Miles Morales To The Grand Line

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse concept art doesn't just focus on the super-powered members of the cast, but the environments that they inhabit as well. In one shot of Miles' room in the sequel, we are able to see a poster for "One Slice" which is clearly a parody of One Piece. Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is slated to hit theaters next March, and it should be interesting to see if Miles' potential love of anime is explored. 

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

