"Meows Morales" Trends as Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Surprising Miles Morales Variant
The furry Meows Morales has caught the attention of Spider-Man and Miles Morales fans on social media. With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse being an absolute hit at the box office, there's a lot of interest in Spider-hero variants. Audiences got to briefly see Miles Morales square off against a cat in a Spider-Man costume when he tried to escape from Spider-Man 2099, but there's another feline variant out there grabbing the love of fans. "Meows Morales," which is a Miles Morales variant that's a talking cat, is trending on social media, with fan art giving new glimpses at the hero.
Meows Morales sports Miles Morales' signature black Spider-Man costume, except he accessories it with a green hoodie jacket, shorts, and sneakers. With so many characters making brief appearances in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's not known if Meows Morales can be counted as one of the cameos. However, there's always the film's sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, coming up in 2024 to look forward to.
Sony Announces Two New Spider-Man Universe Movie Dates
Sony's Spider-Man Universe is continuing to grow. On Thursday, Sony Pictures announced release dates for two upcoming, untitled Sony/Marvel collaborations, both of which will screen in IMAX. One "Untitled Sony/Marvel" movie is now dated for November 8, 2024, a date that was previously occupied by Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 before it was moved up earlier this week. A second "Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action" movie is now dated for June 27, 2025.
It is anyone's guess at this point what these two mystery movies will be, especially given Sony's ever-evolving slate of movies. The fact that the November 2024 movie is not specified as live-action could possibly be a placeholder for the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, if the film were to get delayed from its current March 29, 2024 date. Other possibilities for either date could be El Muerto (which is still dated for January 2024, even though production has yet to begin), the third Venom movie starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, or even the in-development Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4.
Continue reading to see what Spider-Man fans are saying about Meows Morales.
Head Into the Meow-Verse
meows morales into the meow verse https://t.co/015qrq5i7h pic.twitter.com/loBfcLvL2J— Mar ⭐️commissions paused⭐️ (@TheSketchFox) June 15, 2023
Meows Morales and Other Spider-Verse Variants
Hey! I actually got to draw a knock-off Meows Morales + other variants of the ATSV cast in Hollywood May-Ham! Haha! https://t.co/VRb99R7Edh pic.twitter.com/aCovrALQUH— Shadia Amin @HEROESCON 1011 🗯️ (@shadiaminart) June 15, 2023
Guess Who's Sidewalk Chilling?
MEOWS MORALES!!! #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/vr1DOJIz9d— Elliot (@snipchu) June 15, 2023
Wave and Say Hi
Meows Morales!! 🥹💖💖#art #Spiderman #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/nbpuFzj6fr— ᴛᴇɴ-✰ (@Tenoshi_DeSu) June 15, 2023
More Fan Art!
MEOWS MORALES!! #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/EY0lE0WtEJ— cedar COMMS OPEN (0/3) (@seasideoranges) June 15, 2023
Meows Morales Stops a Canon Event
Meows morales disrupts a canon event #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/GctLRfpY9z— The 10th Dentist (@kit5110) June 15, 2023
Look at Our Son Go
meows morales my son 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/FTk045PtG5— •Possum• (@awshucks_a_gay) June 15, 2023
Deuces!!
look at this guy, meows morales#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/1KXNR86tu7— Lucy 🎇 (@silentdaylight) June 15, 2023