"Meows Morales" Trends as Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Surprising Miles Morales Variant

The furry Meows Morales has caught the attention of Spider-Man and Miles Morales fans on social media. With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse being an absolute hit at the box office, there's a lot of interest in Spider-hero variants. Audiences got to briefly see Miles Morales square off against a cat in a Spider-Man costume when he tried to escape from Spider-Man 2099, but there's another feline variant out there grabbing the love of fans. "Meows Morales," which is a Miles Morales variant that's a talking cat, is trending on social media, with fan art giving new glimpses at the hero.

Meows Morales sports Miles Morales' signature black Spider-Man costume, except he accessories it with a green hoodie jacket, shorts, and sneakers. With so many characters making brief appearances in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's not known if Meows Morales can be counted as one of the cameos. However, there's always the film's sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, coming up in 2024 to look forward to.

Sony Announces Two New Spider-Man Universe Movie Dates

Sony's Spider-Man Universe is continuing to grow. On Thursday, Sony Pictures announced release dates for two upcoming, untitled Sony/Marvel collaborations, both of which will screen in IMAX. One "Untitled Sony/Marvel" movie is now dated for November 8, 2024, a date that was previously occupied by Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 before it was moved up earlier this week. A second "Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action" movie is now dated for June 27, 2025.

It is anyone's guess at this point what these two mystery movies will be, especially given Sony's ever-evolving slate of movies. The fact that the November 2024 movie is not specified as live-action could possibly be a placeholder for the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, if the film were to get delayed from its current March 29, 2024 date. Other possibilities for either date could be El Muerto (which is still dated for January 2024, even though production has yet to begin), the third Venom movie starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, or even the in-development Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4.

