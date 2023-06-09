Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore Shares Weight Loss Plan for Miles Morales Role

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore is already planning to lose weight in order to play Miles Morales in live-action. On his Instagram Story, he teased fans by saying, “Time to lose weight so y’all can see Miles more clearly.” It’s been well-documented that Moore wants to play this variant of Spider-Man in live-action. In fact, he’s not alone in this cast as a performer with that wish! But, the Miles Morales movie is still a ways off. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal decided to pour some gasoline on this particular fire by hinting toward the live-action movie for Miles.

While speaking to Variety, she said “It’s all happening,” when asked about the status of Spider-Woman and the young hero in live-action. That sent the Internet into a tailspin, understandably. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still cruising along at the box office. Miles Morales has literally never been more popular. So, fans would obviously wonder who will play him in a live-action role. Fancasting is the Internet’s unofficial major sport and those keyboards got to clacking. It’s not hard to see why people would want Moore back in the suit.

One thing I love to do is prove people wrong.. ask my acting teacher… 😅 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) June 8, 2023

The Case For Shameik Moore to Play Live-Action Miles Morales After Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse movies have been nothing short of massive successes for Sony Pictures and Marvel. A big part of that is the relatability of Miles Morales and his family. By providing the voice for our teen Spidey, Moore has that to hang his hat on when the time to bring the character into live-action comes around. As many Internet commenters have said since he said that he wanted to lose weight, Moore would be far from the first actor to play a high school kid at 30+ years old.

He’s laying it all on the line during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon. “Do I want to do it? Absolutely.” Moore revealed to the outlet. “Yeah, I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that…”I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you seen my work you know what that means so I’ll leave it at that.”

Moore wouldn’t stop there as another recent chat with Empire had him showing off some famous support. “I feel like everyone knows I would be a great [live-action] Miles Morales. As I left the theatre after that premiere, Jamie Foxx looked at me like… he knew. I think Tom Holland knows, too,” Moore shared. “It just depends on how old they want Miles to be by the time they’re ready to do a live-action movie. That’s the conundrum with whether or not I end up playing him.”

What Marvel Studios Casting History Tells Us About Miles Morales’ Live-Action Future

On the other hand, live-action Miles Morales could go a number of ways. Yes, Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield were all a bit older playing the hero. But, the MCU is quickly filling up with Young Avengers who give off a tiny bit of a high-schooler vibe. (I’ve personally been calling them the Avengers Honors Society on this site for a couple of years now.) While Moore was tremendous in Dope and The Get Down, we’ll have to see what he looks like in a backpack now to see what his chances really might be.

However, some of those Young Avengers like Cassie Lang and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye are a little older than say Kamala Khan, the WandaVision Twins, Eli Bradley, or America Chavez. So, there’s some clear wiggle room there. For all intents and purposes, we’re just going to assume this will be an MCU adventure because no one really thinks Marvel Studios isn’t going to try and get the successful Champions lineup in there somehow. (Champions is like the modern interpretation of the Young Avengers that famously features Riri Williams Ironheart, Nova, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, and others…) The future of the Marvel universe is truly out there.

For Now, We Enjoy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Until Part 3 Comes Along

Here’s a description: “Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures’ hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.”

Will he play Miles in live-action? Let us know down in the comments!