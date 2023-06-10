Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Wants to Bring Miles Morales Into Live-Action

Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland would love to bring Miles Morales into live-action. The Crowded Room star sat down with Inverse to talk about that AppleTV+ series and his future in the MCU. Miles Morales' live-action future has been in the news a lot lately with Spidey producer Amy Pascal confirming that he will make the jumps sometime soon. Well, Holland would love to play a part in getting the younger Spider-Man acquainted with live-action. During the interview, the MCU star said, "I would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live action world. How we do that, I don't know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it."

So, it seems like a slam dunk to bring Miles Morales into the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. However, it's unclear what shape that would take right now. There is no confirmed casting for the role. Add to that fact that Spider-Man 4 is currently on pause because of the Writers' Strike and studio forces. Holland has said recently that he's encouraged by what he's heard and would love to come back. But, Hollywood moves very quickly and there's no way to account for the unknown future.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is Tom Holland's Favorite

When it comes to the first movie featuring Miles Morales, Holland has nothing but praise for what Sony Pictures Animation and the creative team have accomplished. Having starred in a massive multiversal crossover himself with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse still holds his top spot as favorite film featuring the character. Audiences largely agree with his assessment as the sequel sits atop Letterboxd as the highest-rated movie on the entire platform.

"I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved," Holland recently told the AP last week. "Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."

Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Have Tom Holland Cameo?

A big question fans had heading into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was if the live-action Spider-Man trio would cameo in the film. While fans got to see some of the previous Spider-Men, Tom Holland was absent from the proceedings. Now, all eyes are to the next one to see the MCU's resident Web-Slinger make his long-awaited entrance. But, the directors have talked about doing what's right for the character at every turn. That means, you may not see the beloved actor turn up to help Miles out of the jam he's found himself in.

Co-director Justin K. Thompson told Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine at the premiere, "I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

Where Can You See Miles Morales' Story Right Now?

"Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Will Miles Morales be in Spider-Man 4? Let us know down in the comments!