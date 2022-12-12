Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producers Confirm When New Trailer Will Debut

We're gradually getting closer to the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. After years of being in the works and multiple release date delays, the animated blockbuster is now set for a summer 2023 release — and the latest look at it is officially arriving soon. On Monday, Sony Pictures confirmed speculation that the latest trailer for Across the Spider-Verse will be arriving on Tuesday, December 13th.

The trailer will be accompanied by a conversation on Sony's YouTube channel involving producers and co-writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and the film's Spider-Gwen actress, Hailee Steinfeld. This will be over a year after the debut of the film's first teaser trailer.

Calling all Spider-Fans! Don’t miss the official trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse TOMORROW, followed by an exclusive conversation with @philiplord, @chrizmillr, and @HaileeSteinfeld only on the @SonyPictures YouTube channel with YouTube Premium! 🕷 pic.twitter.com/7oolV2I8B8 — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 12, 2022

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2, 2023. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.