Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Promises a Story That Focuses on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy

After charming the hearts of many and winning an Academy Award, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is poised to get two sequels. The first, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has been the topic of conversation in recent months, between the film's teaser trailer and the news that the release date of the film will be delayed by several months. Across the Spider-Verse producer and co-writer Christopher Miller recently took to social media to address one comment that has been circulating about the film — that it seemingly includes 240 characters. According to Miller, while the film does have 240 unique characters, the vast majority of them are background or minor characters. Miller then specified that the story will be decidedly centered around Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and "a handful of others."

To clarify, amidst the universe-hopping there are 240 unique characters that had to be designed and modeled but they’re mostly minor or background characters. The scale is grand, but the story is personal & centers on Miles and his family, along w/ Gwen and a handful of others https://t.co/4SwspYK8s5 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 29, 2022

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will now be released on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II will now be released on March 29, 2024.