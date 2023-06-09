Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Sony Sends Updated Version to Theaters After Complaints

Sony Pictures Animation recently released the highly anticipated sequel to their Academy Award-winning movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it's been the talk of the town. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been making a killing at the box office and quickly received the biggest domestic debut of the year so far. But it seems that there were major issues with the sound mixing, which a large number of people complained about on social media. According to Variety, those complaints weren't ignored, as it's been revealed that Sony Pictures Animation has sent out an updated version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to theaters, fixing the issue.

Spider-Verse Producers Reveal Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige's Involvement

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed whether or not Marvel Studios/Kevin Feige had any involvement with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it wasn't much.

"None. We did it," Miller said. "It's been our policy to do what we think is interesting and best and let the lawyers and business affairs people figure out what's possible, and so far we've been able to do the things that we think are good."

"Marvel has given us a lot of rope. It's been a very fruitful collaboration. But it's not like there's some shadowy board of figures that you have to run things by. I think Kevin's a big admirer of the first movie and just believes like a rising tide lifts all boats. Like, 'These movies are cool, and it makes those movies cool. And we make each other cool.'" Lord said before Miller added his own two cents. "And it's all done out of love. If it were somehow mean-spirited or coming from a place of anything other than admiration and enjoyment, I think it might be a thing. But as it is, it's just been a very pleasant collaboration."

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now!

