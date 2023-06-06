Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producers Reveal Kevin Feige's Involvement

Sony Pictures Animation has finally released their next big project with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the reactions have been pretty spectacular. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse not only opened to great reviews, it also opened to the biggest domestic debut of the year, and that's saying a lot about the trust that Sony Pictures Animation has built up with fans of the Spider-Verse franchise. With Sony and Amy Pascal producing the sequel, you would think that Marvel Studios would have nothing to do with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and you'd be wrong. It seems that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had some involvement with the Spider-Verse sequel, but not much. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed whether or not Marvel Studios/Feige had any involvement with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

"None. We did it," Miller revealed. "It's been our policy to do what we think is interesting and best and let the lawyers and business affairs people figure out what's possible, and so far we've been able to do the things that we think are good."

"Marvel has given us a lot of rope. It's been a very fruitful collaboration. But it's not like there's some shadowy board of figures that you have to run things by. I think Kevin's a big admirer of the first movie and just believes like a rising tide lifts all boats. Like, 'These movies are cool, and it makes those movies cool. And we make each other cool.'" Lord said before Miller added his own two cents. "And it's all done out of love. If it were somehow mean-spirited or coming from a place of anything other than admiration and enjoyment, I think it might be a thing. But as it is, it's just been a very pleasant collaboration."

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now!

