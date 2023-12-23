Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Composer Shares Breakdown

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton shared an awesome breakdown of the movie's music. Sony Pictures Animation helped bring the fans a lengthy video with the musical force behind the movie explaining how some of these sonic cues came to be. Gwen Stacy feels like a co-protagonist of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The movie opens with her back home in the universe she calls home. Despite her school activities, vigilante career, and band duties, she's feeling some separation from Miles Morales. (Losing your really close friend after saving the multiverse together will do that to a girl…) But, her and the band motif run throughout this movie and Pemberton isolated that detail.

On Twitter, the composer wrote, "VERY NERDY #Spiderverse VIDEO ALERT The good people at Sony have helped make a very long, very nerdy, deep dive into all the noises + sounds from the final #AcrossTheSpiderVerse soundtrack cue "Start A Band" Big breakdown on how it was made." Check out what the team was cooking up for Gwen Stacy getting the band together right own below.

Spider-Verse "Changes The Game"

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

With a property like the Spider-Verse franchise, a by-the-numbers approach to a score probably isn't going to get it done. At the premiere for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, ComicBook.com spoke to Pemberton about "rewriting the rules" for the superhero genre. The composer gave a tease for some of the elements that Miles Morales and his friends would encounter this time around. Obviously people seemed to like the musical variety on display.

"It's crazy. I think the thing that's been interesting about this movie is trying to develop a really strong identity that only feels like that film. I don't; I didn't want to write a score that sounds like every other superhero movie, and they didn't want to make a film that looks like every other superhero movie," Pemberton said on the red carpet. "So we were trying to rewrite the rules from day one. So where you think the first film was rewriting the rules, this film is expanding that rule book. We're trying to create this crazy sonic and visual universe that feels different from anything else that's out there."

Spider-Verse and Pushing Limits

The order of the day for the entire Spider-Verse team was trying to push the envelope. Fans from all over fell in love with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The producers for the franchise were open to just about anything. Such dramatic swerves included allowing Pemberton to record the orchestral score onto vinyl. Then, when it made sense, to scratch to generate the distortion they were looking for. It all sounds kind of wild when you write it all down.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." producer Chris Miller previously told ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Did you love the music of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know down in the comments!