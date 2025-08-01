Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser Reveals Spidey’s New Suit

The first official look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day gives fans a tease of Spider-Man’s new costume. To celebrate Spider-Man Day and commemorate the film starting production, the official Spider-Man Movie X account posted a short video featuring glimpses of the suit Tom Holland will wear on screen. The shots are extreme closeups and shrouded in darkness, but there are still enough details visible to generate excitement amongst the fan base. In particular, there’s raised webbing across the suit reminiscent of Tobey Maguire’s costume from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. The spider emblem across the chest also seems to have been redesigned.

Though this isn’t a proper full look at the Brand New Day suit, it’s clear this isn’t one of the previous outfits Holland has worn throughout his MCU tenure. “Something brand new is coming…” reads the post caption, an obvious reference to the film’s title and a hint that Spider-Man will have some fresh duds this time around. Check out the post in the space below:

Currently scheduled to debut in theaters in July 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be in production throughout the rest of the summer. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast also includes Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in mystery roles. Holland becomes the first live-action Spider-Man actor to headline four solo movies. In a stark contrast from some of his previous outings, Brand New Day is aiming to tell a more street-level story following the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Several details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day are being kept under wraps, but recently there were some set photos suggesting the film’s story takes place before the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Fans are also trying to infer which villains will be featured in the movie by analyzing comics covers hanging on the wall in Cretton’s office. Boomerang, Tarantula, and Venom could be possibilities based on what we’ve seen.

Holland’s Peter Parker debuted a new Spider-Man suit at the conclusion of No Way Home, but it isn’t surprising to see his costume get another redesign for Brand New Day. A new costume is obviously great for merchandising purposes, but it’ll also illustrate how Peter has evolved since fans last saw him. Typically, filmmakers use costume changes to mark the next step in a character’s journey. It can be efficient shorthand for showing how they’ve grown over time. Peter has definitely been through a lot, making an extremely difficult choice to sacrifice all of his personal relationships to restore balance in the multiverse. As this version of Peter grows older and adjusts to a harsh new reality, it only makes sense for him to don a brand new costume. He’s turning the page and starting a new era in his superhero career.

It’ll be interesting to see if Marvel or Sony decides to release a full official image of the new Spider-Man suit now that production is starting. It would arguably be smart to do so, getting ahead of any potential set leaks. Marvel Studios runs a tight ship, but there’s only so much even they can do to prevent paparazzi and amateur photographers from taking photos. Maybe the production team will have a little bit of fun and work with Holland to “spoil” the suit reveal, which would be an amusing riff on the actor’s penchant for unintentionally sharing details he’s not supposed to.