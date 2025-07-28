Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos May Confirm Timeline With Avengers: Doomsday

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially under construction. Filming on the fourth film starring Tom Holland’s wall-crawler will get underway on July 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, according to local outlet STV News, which reports street closures through August 15. Glasgow’s Bothwell Street will double as Lexington Avenue in Spider-Man’s native New York City, where a skyscraper is under construction for what Holland has described as a “massive set piece.” And newly surfaced photos from the set appear to reveal just where Brand New Day takes place in the MCU timeline.

Thanks to photos shared on social media, set dressings on the construction site reveal the building has a scheduled completion date of December 2027. That suggests Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place sometime before Avengers: Doomsday, which we can infer is set in either 2028 or 2029.

Thunderbolts* was set primarily in fall 2027, but a 14-month time jump puts the post-credits scene — which showed the Fantastic Four arriving from Earth 828 to Earth 616, the Sacred Timeline — and Doomsday in early 2029 at the latest. (The post-credits scene with the New Avengers was filmed for Doomsday.) While it’s unclear how much time has passed between 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the former took place in late 2024.

Sony Pictures had originally dated the then-untitled Spider-Man 4 to release on July 24, 2026, just weeks after Disney and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026. The dates seemed to suggest that Brand New Day would trail Doomsday, like how Spider-Man: Far From Home was set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. Both films opened months apart in 2019, and Far From Home had Holland’s Peter Parker adjusting to a post-Blip world and the death of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man.

But then Disney pushed back Avengers: Doomsday to December 18, 2026, while Brand New Day moved to July 31, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will then “reset” the MCU when the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga hits theaters a year later on Dec. 17, 2027.

Holland and producer Kevin Feige have intimated that, unlike Avengers: Doomsday and the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a more street-level story after No Way Home tackled the multiverse.

“I think we were really restricted with what we could do in [Spider-Man: No Way Home] because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages,” Holland said in a recent interview. “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow.”

“It’s gonna feel like making [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again,” the actor continued. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. And I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

And Feige, who confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be making his way from the TV side of the MCU to the big screen, suggested that the plot would be smaller scale — whether or not there’s any truth to the rumors that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is involved.

“[As] sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing, for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories, him being a proper Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook and other outlets during a press event pegged to Fantastic Four: First Steps. “Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of a better term, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events that he faced when working with the other characters.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in production and swings into theaters July 31, 2026.