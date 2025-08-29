Sadie Sink Suits Up As Spider-Girl in New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fan Art

Before Marvel fans learned Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher would be joining Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it was revealed that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was cast in the upcoming film. Given the secretive nature of Marvel productions, details about her character are being kept under wraps for the time being. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about who Sink could be playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some people feel she’d be a great pick to play Jean Grey, helping set the stage for the MCU’s X-Men reboot. Other rumors suggest she’s going to play Mayday Parker, aka Spider-Girl. New Brand New Day fan art imagines what Sink could look like bringing that character to life.

On Instagram, artist MOHD HARRIS shared their take on Sink as Spider-Girl. Sporting a costume that takes inspiration from Marvel comics, the hero stands atop a building against the New York skyline, ready to do her part in protecting the city. Check out the image in the space below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s Spider-Girl Rumors Explained

Speculation about Sink playing Spider-Girl first surfaced in May, with the added detail that her Mayday Parker would be the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson. If true, this would give Spider-Man: Brand New Day a multiverse component to complement the largely street-level narrative director Destin Daniel Cretton is aiming to tell. Holland’s Peter, of course, met and fought alongside Maguire’s iteration in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so using Mayday Parker would be a way to keep the MCU films connected to an earlier era of Spider-Man film history without bringing Maguire back into the fold.

Earlier this month, fans believed they had spotted Sink on location in Glasgow, but the woman in the set photos was actually a crew member. Sink has been working on the film, however, as the Maui-based non-profit organization Hisako Film Lab shared news of a special message Cretton had recorded with Holland and Sink for young filmmakers. Sink has yet to be revealed in unofficial looks at Brand New Day, though fans have gotten a taste of the action thanks to videos detailing a chase scene through the streets.

Introducing Mayday Parker in Brand New Day would be a fascinating development. There would be a very entertaining dynamic between her and Peter One; Spider-Girl would be spending time with a variant of her father — one who’s essentially a peer. It would be fun to see how the characters react to being in that atypical situation, but it remains to be seen if this rumor pans out. Kevin Feige has emphasized the street-level nature of Brand New Day‘s story (illustrated by the Punisher’s inclusion), so throwing in even a bit of multiversal madness could clash with the more grounded approach the film seems to be taking. After using the multiverse angle in No Way Home, the filmmakers might want to scale things back this time around.

