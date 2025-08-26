7 Huge Spider-Man Characters That Still Need an MCU Appearance

Peter Parker has a great supporting cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ned Leeds has been by his best friend’s side, covering up for him and providing support whenever he can. While it takes a bit longer for MJ to be brought into the fold, she takes her role as Spider-Man’s girlfriend very seriously, standing by her partner even when the entire world is gunning for him. Unfortunately, the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home forces Peter to make a tough choice. In order to stop a bunch of villains from entering Earth-616, he must make it so everyone forgets he exists, including his friends.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will still feature Ned and MJ, but they may not be around as much as they’ve been in the past. The door is open for new characters to step into the spotlight. Here are seven huge Spider-Man characters that still need an MCU appearance.

7) Gwen Stacy

Despite appearing in Spider-Man 3 and both of The Amazing Spider-Man movies, Gwen Stacy has yet to make her presence felt in the MCU. It would be tough to make her Peter’s love interest, since he and MJ have such a tight bond. That’s not her only role in the comics, though. In recent years, Gwen has become a hero in her own right, and the MCU can continue that trend by giving her powers in live-action for the first time.

6) Ben Parker

The MCU decided to forego Spider-Man’s origin story in Homecoming because it had been done twice before on the big screen. But taking that route meant skipping over Uncle Ben’s death and removing the character altogether. Ben Parker returns now and again in the comics, so the MCU doesn’t have to forget about him entirely. Even a quick flashback could prove why Ben means so much to Peter and how his uncle helped him learn about responsibility before Aunt May took over.

5) Black Cat

If the MCU would rather make Gwen a hero, there’s another Spider-Man love interest that could throw a wrench into his plans with MJ: Felicia Hardy. A petty thief who likes to screw over the rich, Hardy becomes the villain Black Cat, who has a thing for the Wall-Crawler. The two often team up when bigger villains cause problems, and there are sure to be enough of those in the MCU to warrant bringing the characters together.

4) Robbie Robertson

J. Jonah Jameson already has it out for Spider-Man in the MCU, revealing his identity and blaming him for the chaos in New York City in No Way Home. However, the rest of the journalist’s staff is still waiting to get the call, including Robbie Robertson, one of the Daily Bugle’s most famous editors. Some versions of Robertson have it out for Spider-Man as much as their boss, but others provide the man under the mask with an ally. With Peter likely looking for a way to make money in the MCU, Robertson could make his franchise debut sooner rather than later.

3) Silver Sable

At one point, Black Cat was going to appear in a live-action movie alongside Silver Sable for Sony. However, the project fell apart, putting the mercenary’s future on the big screen in doubt. The MCU can make things right by sending Silver Sable after Spider-Man. Her resources are vast, so once her forces set up shop in New York, Peter won’t know peace until he’s taken down her entire network.

2) Teresa Parker

While the MCU has stayed away from Peter’s extended family outside of May and Ben, the comics make his family tree complicated. It turns out that he has a sister named Teresa, who was adopted after the death of their parents. Nick Fury recruits her and makes her a capable spy without Peter knowing anything about her. Once they do link up, though, they prove to be a formidable team.

1) Leo Zelinsky

Peter is used to having Tony Stark make his suits in the MCU, which is why it’s such a big deal that he makes his own at the end of No Way Home. Well, if Peter gets tired of all the fabric, he can seek out Leo Zelinsky, who makes his costumes in the comics. Melvin Potter was a fan-favorite in Daredevil after making Matt Murdock’s outfit, and Leo can fill the same role in Spider-Man’s movies.

