Sadie Sink Rumored To Play a Beloved but Forgotten Hero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink’s mysterious role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have been revealed, as it’s rumored she’s in line to portray a fan-favorite superhero in the upcoming MCU film. On an episode of the podcast The Hot Mic, industry insider John Rocha relayed information he heard that claims Sink is playing Mayday Parker. Apparently, her role will have a Multiverse component to it, as Sink’s version of the character is connected to a different iteration of the Spider-Man franchise. Her Mayday is said to be the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Peter and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

“[My source] heard Sadie Sink is playing Mayday Parker,” Rocha said. “So, connecting to the Tobey universe. She’s his daughter.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to begin production later this year, after star Tom Holland has wrapped Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Sony has the film scheduled to premiere in July 2026. Sink joined the cast back in March, but her role was never officially revealed. Some Marvel fans believe she’d be a good choice to play Jean Gray.

Currently, Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton is in the process of rounding out the ensemble around Holland. The latest addition is The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas, though her character is also unknown for the time being. One theory that’s gained traction is that she could be playing Rio Morales, setting the stage for Miles Morales to become a prominent player in the MCU moving forward.

Introduced in the comics in 1998’s What If…? #105, May “Mayday” Parker is the daughter of a Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Depending on the comic, she operates as either Spider-Girl or Spider-Woman, possessing several powers and abilities she inherited from her father. If this rumor pans out, it would be Mayday’s first live-action film appearance. Versions of the character were featured in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. If this rumor pans out, it would be a sign that Brand New Day isn’t going for the street-level narrative some fans were hoping for. Telling a smaller-scale story around Holland’s Peter is an appealing prospect after the otherworldly, extra-dimensional tales he’s been a part of, but Brand New Day is in an interesting spot on Marvel’s release calendar. Sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, it wouldn’t be shocking if there was some kind of Multiversal element present, perhaps teasing Peter’s role in Secret Wars (Holland won’t be in Doomsday).

Mayday in Brand New Day would give the filmmakers a fascinating and entertaining dynamic to explore. She’d likely be partnered up with Holland’s Peter for a majority of the film, interacting with a variant of her father – one who’s actually more of a peer to her. It would also be a way for fans of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy to learn what Maguire’s Peter has been up to since going back to his universe at the end of No Way Home. Speaking of Peter 2, Marvel fans remain hopeful Maguire could return in Avengers: Secret Wars. Perhaps Brand New Day could lay the foundation for that to happen, bringing more Spider-People into the Multiversal festivities.