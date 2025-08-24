There’s Only 1 Way Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Will Be Strong Enough to Fight Spider-Man & Hulk

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he could get a major upgrade to make him an even more powerful antihero. Bernthal was confirmed to have joined Brand New Day’s cast in June 2025, starring alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and, excitingly, Mark Ruffalo. Speculation has suggested that the Punisher’s role in Brand New Day might pit him against Holland’s Spider-Man and Ruffalo’s Hulk, but he simply isn’t strong enough right now.

In set photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s filming in Glasgow, we’ve already seen Frank Castle’s new armored truck, and this hints at further upgrades for the antihero in the Phase 6 sequel. In order to become strong enough to battle Spider-Man and the Hulk – especially if rumors of the Hulk becoming savage again are to be believed – the Punisher could receive even more heavy duty armor. This could lead to the Punisher replacing Don Cheadle’s Rhodey as the MCU’s new War Machine.

Frank Castle has been on quite the journey since Jon Bernthal debuted as the MCU’s version of the antihero in 2016’s Daredevil season 2. Castle’s popularity led to the development of his own spinoff series, and, after the Defenders Saga was confirmed to be MCU canon in 2024, he got the chance to return in 2025’s Daredevil: Born Again. We’ll next see Bernthal in a Punisher-centric Special Presentation before his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, all of which will forge him into an even more formidable and better-equipped hero, perhaps setting up his debut as the second War Machine.

Marvel Comics’ Frank Castle adopted the War Machine moniker in 2017 after Rhodey’s death at the hands of Thanos during 2016’s Civil War event. Castle used the War Machine armor – now painted with his trademark skull insignia – to combat a rogue state, and worked closely with Nick Fury and SHIELD, using their resources, too. He then returned to New York and continued his war on crime, eventually returning the armor and moniker back to Rhodey after his resurrection for the Marvel Legacy initiative.

Frank Castle’s time as War Machine might have been short-lived in Marvel Comics, but it would still be great to see Jon Bernthal suit up in the War Machine armor in the MCU. The reception toward Cheadle’s Rhodey in recent years has been mixed, and Marvel hasn’t utilized the character as well as it could have after he was replaced by a Skrull, with this story seeing no resolution. It’s time we got War Machine back in the MCU, but Rhodey might not want to suit up again, creating the perfect opportunity for Frank Castle to fill his armored shoes.

