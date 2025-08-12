Sadie Sink on Set for Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming With Tom Holland

Ever since it was announced that Sadie Sink had been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have speculated about who the Stranger Things star might be playing. There have been rumors that Sink’s role is the telepathic mutant Jean Grey of the X-Men, but that was before Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk were confirmed to co-star with Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4.

Then there was speculation that Sink could be playing red-headed heroines like Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman or the mutant Angelica Jones/Firestar. Fan theories have run rampant, with many assuming Sink is Peter Parker’s romantic interest, whether that’s Carlie Cooper (who was introduced during the Brand New Day era in the Spider-Man comics), cat burglar Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, or the typically blonde-haired Gwen Stacy. There are even theories that Sink is playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter and Mary Jane Watson-Parker from another universe, or Teresa Parker, Peter’s long-lost spy sister.

Even with filming currently underway on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, we’re no closer to learning the identity of Sink’s mystery character. Fans thought they spotted Sink on set in photos that were widely circulated on social media Tuesday, but that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity: apparently, the unidentified woman believed to be Sink is a crew member.

However, reports that Sink is on set have been corroborated by Hisako Film Lab, the Maui-based non-profit organization for young filmmakers founded by Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton. On Instagram, the official Hisako account reshared a post stating that Cretton “surprised the kids with a personal message from Tom Holland & Sadie Sink on set shooting in Glasgow.”

Plot details remain under wraps, but series producer Amy Pascal has teased how Brand New Day will address the aftermath of Peter sacrificing his civilian identity at the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

”We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker, and that he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard,” Pascal revealed last year. “So that’s what the movie is about.” How Hulk, Punisher, Michael Mando’s Scorpion and Sink’s character figure into that plot remains to be seen.

Sony Pictures has slated Spider-Man: Brand New Day to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.