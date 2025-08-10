Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals Official Set Video With Tom Holland Stunts

Day one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in the can. Sony Pictures released a behind-the-scenes featurette with star Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) on the film’s Scotland set, where the streets of Glasgow have been transformed into New York City for an explosive set piece involving tanks. “It’s my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man,” Holland, wearing the new Spider-Man suit, says in the clip below.

Holland can be seen doing whatever a spider can as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man greets an adoring public — “It’s the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one,” the actor notes — before donning a harness to perform his own stunts on top of a moving tank.

We also see a lingering shot of a mysterious symbol on the tank, one that resembles the horned, demonic skull worn by the Punisher when he was King of Killers for the Hand (an ancient ninja clan that ran afoul of the gun-toting vigilante in Marvel’s Daredevil season 2). That could explain the Japanese-inspired look on costume prop modeler Monica Avitto’s villain mood board.

Or, alternatively, the symbol could be hinting at Mr. Negative’s Inner Demons — a gang introduced during Spider-Man’s Brand New Day era of the comics — or the demonic Mephisto, whose dealings with Peter Parker led to the events that put his secret identity back in the bottle post-One More Day.

The fourth Spider-Man movie co-produced by Sony and Marvel Studios following 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, with Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) cast in undisclosed roles.

“We were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages,” Holland said in a recent interview, teasing a return to more practical filmmaking. “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow.”

“It’s gonna feel like making [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again. It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air,” Holland added. “And I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters July 31, 2026.