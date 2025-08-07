Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villain Takes Inspiration from Samurai (What Does That Mean?)

With the confirmed returns of villains like Scorpion (Michael Mando), the theatrical debut of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and the mysterious presence of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is quickly becoming one of the most ambitious projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sheer scale of the announced cast and the street-level focus suggest Marvel and Sony are aiming high to surprise audiences. However, the impressive roster of heroes and villains might not be all the movie has to offer, as new evidence suggests Brand New Day could also feature another antagonist inspired by Japanese Samurai.

Fans recently discovered that Monica Avitto, a costume prop modeler working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, had created a public mood board on Pinterest filled with images of historical Samurai armor. This has led to widespread speculation about who this mysterious new character could be. The most obvious candidate from Marvel Comics is the Silver Samurai, a classic X-Men villain. The original Silver Samurai, Kenuichio Harada, is a mutant with the ability to generate a tachyon energy field, which he typically channels through his katana, allowing it to cut through almost any substance. A version of the character previously appeared as the main antagonist in 20th Century Fox’s The Wolverine, although that portrayal was a combination of an elderly Ichirō Yashida (Haruhiko Yamanouchi) in a large adamantium mech suit and his son Shingen Yashida, who wore traditional armor.

Monica Avitto, the costume prop modeler for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’, has created a moodboard for the film’s villain. pic.twitter.com/unYZGfRy9S — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 5, 2025

The inclusion of a major mutant villain like Silver Samurai in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would have massive implications for the MCU, potentially setting the stage for the Mutant Saga that is expected to follow Avengers: Secret Wars. This theory is bolstered by the casting of Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role, as rumors have long circulated that she could be playing a young Jean Grey. Thematically, Silver Samurai would also fit perfectly into the street-level world of Brand New Day. In the comics, the character has deep ties to Japanese organized crime and the Yakuza, which would naturally make him a target for Frank Castle’s Punisher. This creates a compelling conflict where Spider-Man may have to intervene to stop the Punisher from murdering another costumed figure, regardless of their villainy.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Silver Samurai is the character Avitto is researching. With the Netflix corner of the MCU now officially canon, Marvel Studios could be planning to bring back The Hand, whose foot soldiers and aesthetic have always drawn from ninja and samurai imagery. Alternatively, given that Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton also helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Ten Rings organization, now led by Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), could be expanding its influence beyond China to other Asian countries. The end of Shang-Chi saw Xialing taking over the organization and remaking it in her own image, and it’s plausible that this new version could employ warriors in Samurai-style armor to underline her far-reaching influence.

What We Know About Spider-Man: Brand New Day, So Far

The fourth MCU Spider-Man film is being directed by Cretton from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who penned the previous three installments. The story picks up after the world-altering events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) now completely alone and forgotten by everyone he loves. According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, this isolation will allow Peter to operate as a true “friendly neighborhood” hero for the first time, dealing with street-level crime rather than cosmic threats.

Filming officially began in August 2025, with set videos from Glasgow, Scotland, revealing practical action sequences featuring Spider-Man swinging through explosions and standing on top of a tank rumored to be driven by the Punisher. The film will see the return of key players from the original trilogy, with both Zendaya and Jacob Batalon expected to reprise their roles. Set photos have also sparked speculation about another classic Spider-Man villain, with the suspected appearance of the Inner Demons’ logo hinting that Mister Negative could have a role in the upcoming sequel. All of these details point to a film that, while grounded, will be packed with action and a deep roster of Marvel characters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

