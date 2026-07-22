“I Don’t Want It to Be True:” Marvel Fans React to Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the biggest chapters in the Multiverse Saga, reuniting Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with returning threats like Mac Gargan/Scorpion (Michael Mando) and introducing new faces such as Tombstone (Marvin Jones III) and Damage Control chief William Metzger (Tramell Tillman). Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) also factors into the story, stepping in as Peter’s body starts behaving in ways he cannot explain. With the film premiering July 31st, several major mysteries remain unresolved, such as the identity of Sadie Sink’s character, what exactly the mysterious body-hopping villain is, or how Peter starts producing organic webbing. That vacuum has fueled a wave of theories, and not every fan is thrilled with where the speculation seems to be heading.

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A new round of supposed Spider-Man: Brand-New Day leaks has surfaced on 4chan, a platform with a well-earned reputation for unreliable leaks. That reputation comes with an asterisk, since some of the most accurate plot details for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, including Gamora’s (Zoe Saldaña) sacrifice for the Soul Stone and the surprise return of Red Skull (Ross Marquand), also originated on the site months before either film released. That track record does not make every 4chan post credible, but it does mean the claims should not be dismissed automatically either. Even more so because the rumors make sense.

What Are the Rumors Saying About Peter Parker and the X-Men?

Image via Sony Pictures

According to the new posts, Sadie Sink is indeed Jean Grey, who will reveal to Peter that he too carries the mutant gene, and that his spider bite only woke up a dormant ability rather than creating one from scratch. Peter’s escalating symptoms are framed as a secondary mutation kicking in as he matures into adulthood, similar to how Emma Frost first developed psychic powers and only later in her life acquired a diamond form. That would mean the organic webbing, the blackouts, and the black-eyed transformation teased in trailers are part of Peter’s ongoing mutation as he becomes more powerful due to his mutant genes.

The rumors go further, alleging that Disney is preparing a soft reboot of the MCU built around the X-Men, with Peter positioned as the bridge between the outgoing Multiverse Saga and the new mutant-driven era. That role was reportedly intended for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) at one point, given her status as the MCU’s first confirmed mutant. However, the underwhelming box office of The Marvels and Kamala’s diminished cultural footprint since then are said to have pushed Marvel toward its most bankable hero instead. A separate claim ties into an alleged upcoming Marvel Comics event involving an X-Gene virus that infects civilians and heroes alike, revealing Spider-Man as immune. What Peter initially credits to his unique biology would eventually be retconned as proof he was a mutant all along.

Marvel Fans Don’t Want Peter to Be a Mutant

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The moment the rumors reached Reddit, the response was overwhelmingly negative. One user, TheMegaWhopper, wrote, “Retconning Spider-Man into a mutant is bad and is gonna piss off A LOT of people.” ButtersMojito was even more direct, arguing, “There are a lot of bad decisions in recent MCU, but that would be the worst of them all.” Not every reaction was a flat rejection. IntelligentRead9310 offered a more measured take, writing, “It’s a dumb and unnecessary change, but as long as he still gets bit by a spider as his origin, I can deal with it, I suppose.” The most detailed objection came from BlindedBraille, who argued, “Spider-Man becomes a hero because of circumstance. That’s literally the whole point of the character. He’s the everyday man who stepped up. Making him a mutant undermines that idea.”

Several existing threads in the MCU make the 4chan theory difficult to dismiss outright. Kamala Khan already went through nearly the same arc, with the Ms. Marvel finale revealing that her bangle did not create her powers but instead activated a mutant gene already dormant inside her, the exact mechanism now being floated for Peter’s spider bite. Damage Control has also been steadily reshaped into a more hostile organization since its debut as a cleanup crew in Spider-Man: Homecoming, andMetzger is drawn directly from the comics as the leader of an anti-mutant militia. The Brand New Day trailer also shows Peter consulting Banner about technology built to suppress uncontrolled mutations, a detail that lines up neatly with the X-Men comics’ long history of mutant-suppressing inhibitors.

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has also grown increasingly candid about what comes after the Multiverse Saga wraps with Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige has stated that the story leads directly into a new age of mutants and the X-Men, calling it a long-held dream now that the characters are back in-house. On top of that, an X-Men film is in development with Jake Schreier, fresh off directing Thunderbolts*, and recent casting activity has suggested Marvel is actively building out its mutant roster ahead of that movie. None of this confirms Peter Parker himself will be revealed as a mutant, but the change would fit perfectly into what we know so far about Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the MCU future. Only one more week until we know the truth.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31.

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