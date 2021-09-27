Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan-Made Teaser Teams Spider-Men Vs. Sinister Six

https://youtu.be/uOALKwmE_a8

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe unite in a fan-made Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser teaming a trio of Spider-Men against a Multiversal Sinister Six. “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) warns Peter Parker (Tom Holland) over footage from Marvel’s Loki, where the death of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) unleashes a multiverse of madness. In the fan-made trailer from editor and deepfaker Stryder HD on YouTube, villains and heroes from across the Sony and Marvel multiverses crossover as Spider-Man swings into action with two variants (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield).

Spider-Man 2‘s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) is the first vanquished villain to menace Holland’s wall-crawler in the official No Way Home trailer, teasing the MCU arrivals of sinister supervillains the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe) and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx). They’re part of a rumored roster bringing back Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans), and the Rhino (Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Paul Giamatti) as the Sinister Six.

Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch confirmed earlier this year there “actually is a plan” to crossover Sony’s SSU and Marvel’s MCU, telling Variety, “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” continued Panitch of Marvel Studios chief and Spider-Man producer Kevin Feige. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

According to recent reports, Sony’s “long-term goal” with SSU spin-offs such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming Morbius is to closely connect with the MCU and build towards a long-gestating Sinister Six movie. Venom 2 teasers signal the sequel will expand Sony’s Spider-Man Universe amid rumors that the worlds of Venom (Tom Hardy) and Spider-Man (Holland) will collide in the future.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.