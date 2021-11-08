Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Shares First Look at Green Goblin

Weeks after Sony dropped the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio finally released the first official teaser poster for the upcoming blockbuster. Similar to an ad released in Australia last week, the official poster adds some more artwork in the background, namely Green Goblin hovering on his glider.

As you might suspect, fans of the Spider-Man franchise quickly celebrated the character’s official confirmation, getting the iconic villain to trend within minutes of the poster’s official release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.