Marvel's J.K. Simmons Reveals He Still Hasn't Met Spider-Man Star Tom Holland

Spider-Man star J.K. Simmons says that he never actually met Tom Holland in-person. ComicBook.com spoke to the actor as Invincible Season 2 resumed this week. During our interview, we had to ask about his chemistry with Holland. Unfortunately, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars never met in person. Now, before the fanbase goes wild on this, it's important to point out that the MCU actor's third solo movie was produced during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, getting everyone in one room was already going to be a challenge. Still, the fact J. Jonah Jameson never stood across from Spider-Man is kind of hard to fathom.

"Well, I only really appeared on screen with Tobey (Maguire)," Simmons revealed. "Even people in the industry, in the media are taken aback when I say I have never met Tom Holland. Even at whatever the last premiere that I went to, we just didn't happen to cross paths."

"So obviously I have great affection for what Sam and Tobey and I and the gang did, Kirsten, everybody in those films, and my participation in the latest iteration is much more limited," he would add. "But having said that, I love what John's doing with it too, and I love the way that they have kept it fresh without completely losing what made Spider-Man appealing in the first place.

Tom Holland On Working With Tobey & Andrew

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

There were people Tom Holland actually got to film with. He had a blast working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on this film. Marvel.com spoke to him about uniting three Spider-Men on-screen in live-action. Our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man revealed how director Jon Watts pitched the idea to him. Like most of us, there was an air of disbelief. However, as the puzzle pieces came into place, there was no doubting that the dream scenario could finally be achieved. Check out what he had to say.

The youngest Spider-Man began, "I didn't believe it at first. Jon [Watts, director] pitched me the idea and I thought, 'That'll never happen. There's no way they'll be able to figure that out. They won't agree to do that, it's just not going to happen.' And here we are! Then we had an amazing [first] day, where we all had our suits on and we all sort of swapped stories about how you put them on, how you take them off, where the zippers are and all that sort of stuff. It was kinda crazy."

Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Back To Theaters

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

True Believers, you're in luck if you've been missing our three Spider-Men. As a part of the Columbia Pictures's 100th anniversary, Sony is bringing all of them back to theaters. If you want to see their team-up on the big screen again, June 3, you can re-live the massive reaction to that portal scene. In the lead-up to that event, fans can see the Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man films.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

