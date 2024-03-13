Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Opens Up on the Time He Was Swindled by Spider-Man

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu told the story of the time he got swindled by a Spider-Man actor in Los Angeles. During an episode of Dinner's On Me, the Marvel actor remembered his first time on Hollywood Boulevard. Liu began, "I remember I was taking photos of the Chinese Theater and a Spider-Man came up to me and was like, 'I'll help you!'" From there, things got a little weird because the hustler was trying to get people to pay money to take pictures of the famous location. (For the uninitiated, these kinds of things happen from time to time on Hollywood Boulevard and Times Square in New York City.) Still, its something that the Shang-Chi star can laugh at now.

At the time, the actor was well-aware that he didn't have the kind of coin to just be giving out money to random dudes in a Spider-Man costume. "And then he took a bunch of photos of me, and then he took some selfies of himself, and then he was like, 'That'll be $20!'" Liu recalled. "And that was mortifying for me, because I didn't have $20 to give him. Core memory, clearly."

2024 Has Been Wild For Simu Liu

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It's been a busy Spring for the Shang-Chi star. Liu hosted the People's Choice Awards and that was a lot of fun for fans. He's in Arthur The King which also stars Mark Wahlberg. Just this past weekend, he helped his buddy Ryan Gosling bring the house down during that amazing performance of "I'm Just Ken." The rival Ken was joined by Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans to really delight everyone in attendance and watching at home. So, a successful start to 2024 for the Marvel actor.

"I'm so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 'People's Choice Awards,'" Liu said when he was announced as host. "It's exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible."

"We're thrilled to have Simu Liu host the 2024 'People's Choice Awards,'" Jen Neal, NBCUniversal executive vice president of live events and specials previously told Variety. "As a fan-favorite tour de force in Hollywood, Simu's limitless charm and connection to fans perfectly embody the spirit of this awards show."

When Is Shang-Chi Coming Back?

All that is great, but Marvel fans also want to know when they're going to see Shang-Chi again. There is still a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2 on the horizon. Liu spoke to ComicBook.com about what's going on with Avengers 5 and his eventual MCU return. For his money, he just shows up when Kevin Feige comes calling. He trusts that there will be some news on that front shortly!

"Oh man, I don't know to be honest," Liu explained. "I mean, those things are so above my pay grade. I just wanna continue to be a fan of it. You know, when I get a call of like, 'Hey, this is what your in and this is where you're going to show up. And, this is when you're going to be need to be blacked out for.' That's kind of generally what tends to happen. But, you know Destin is such a special filmmaker and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job."

Do you ever talk to strange Spider-Men? Let us know down in the comments!