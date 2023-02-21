Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland Recalls First Filming Day With Maguire, Garfield

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland shared his experience filming with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on day one of the project. Marvel.com summoned our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to talk about his love for the two previous actors to wear the mantle. It was a big moment for fans all over the world when No Way Home hit theaters. It feels like everyone and their mother was waiting for Maguire and Garfield to make their long-rumored appearances in the MCU. (Some of that speculation has not ceased since the movie's release as fans already look ahead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.) But, now with a Spider-Man 4 in the works, it looks like Holland was in the mood to reveal some awesome details.

"I didn't believe it at first. Jon [Watts, director] pitched me the idea and I thought, "That'll never happen. There's no way they'll be able to figure that out. They won't agree to do that, it's just not going to happen." And here we are! Then we had an amazing [first] day, where we all had our suits on and we all sort of swapped stories about how you put them on, how you take them off, where the zippers are and all that sort of stuff. It was kinda crazy."

How Did No Way Home Come Together?

Not too long ago, Maguire shared some suit details around getting back into the suit. In promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Official Movie Special, the actor spoke about how hard it can be to slide into his "pajamas." But, the Marvel star also says that you can get into the swing of things pretty easily!

"The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you've got to get into the full thing," Maguire told Marvel.com. "But then, once you're comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."

Here's how Marvel described the epic crossover event: "With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

When do you think we'll see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire again? Let us know down in the comments!