Leaked Spider-Man Trailer Shows Off Cancelled Multiplayer Game

A leaked Spider-Man trailer surfaced online this week to give the Marvel hero's fans quite the detailed look at what's said to be a cancelled multiplayer game featuring Spider-Man and many more characters from his universe. The game was supposedly in the works at Insomniac Games at one point, though previous reports about the game said that it's no longer being worked on by the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer and that it has since been cancelled.

This is the first real look at the cancelled Spider-Mane game aside from some leaked concept art which showed different Spider-Man variants taking on familiar enemies in missions, and from what's shown in the leaked trailer, the game actually looks better than what a lot of studios might come up with when trying to convert a historically single-player series into a multiplayer project. The game was said to be called Marvel's Spider-Man: The Great Web, and you can see what it might've looked like in the trailer below that's since been circulated widely online after it leaked.

Cancelled Spider-Man Multiplayer Game Leaks Online

Spider-Man multiplayer trailer has been leaked pic.twitter.com/SQU55Ycr1e — Dylan (@itsdyllie) March 12, 2024

There's always the chance that leaked trailers like this one could be fakes given how we haven't actually seen anything official from Marvel's Spider-Man: The Great Web, so there's nothing to compare it against, but if this is a fake, it's a tremendous one. Peter Parker narrates the trailer which shows he and other Spider-Men like Miles Morales fighting enemies one-on-one before Peter says that he's not sure if he'll be enough alone this time to take on whatever threat the game's story would've entailed. As such, he's called upon Miles, Gwen Stacy, and other Spider-Man personas from across the "Great Web" to help him.

Based on the dialogue in the trailer, it seems like the primary antagonists for Marvel's Spider-Man: The Great Web would've been the Sinister Six. Given the events that transpired in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 involving some of the villains that make up that group, it's unclear where this Spider-Man game would've fallen in the overall timeline. Considering how it seemingly would've been about pulling together different Spider-Man variants through something akin to the Spider-Verse, however, it's likely that any villain would've been fair game through some dimensional magic. One scene from the trailer, for example, seems to show Scorpion coming through some kind of web-shaped portal.

Since the trailer leaked, opinions have largely been mixed on whether or not this reported cancellation was a smart move with some saying that a multiplayer game wasn't something the Marvel's Spider-Man series needed while others begged PlayStation to follow through with the game. Neither PlayStation nor Insomniac Games have commented on the leak at this time.

If the reports about Marvel's Spider-Man: The Great Web being in development before ultimately being cancelled are accurate, this wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened at a PlayStation studio. Naughty Dog was previously working on a multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us, but the game was ultimately cancelled.