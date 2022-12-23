Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland? Read Spider-Man Star Tobey Maguire's Hilarious Reaction

This month marked one year since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters. The movie featured the long-awaited return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Maguire originally played the role in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) before the character was rebooted by Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Of course, now the role is played by Tom Holland in the MCU. The actor made his first appearance as the iconic hero in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and has since appeared in five more MCU films. Currently, you can catch Maguire in Babylon, which he also produced. In honor of the new film, he took part in a Reddit AMA and had a hilarious response to a Spidey question.

"Hey Tobey, who do you like more, Garfield or Holland?" u/fifmob77 asked. "Wait haha that's f*cked up. I love both those guys so much," Maguire replied. While we never would have expected him to choose between his two pals, we are delighted by the reaction.

Is Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 Happening?

Sam Raimi directed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies and this year he returned to Marvel to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Originally, there were plans for a fourth installment, but it never came to be. Now that Maguire has returned to the role, fans are wondering if the canceled movie will ever happen. However, Raimi recently revealed he has no plans to make the movie.

"I currently don't have any plans to make Spider-Man 4. And they're so successful with the new Spider-Man series that I don't know if that's gonna happen or not," Raimi told Screen Rant. "I haven't pursued that."

Will Tom Holland Play Spider-Man Again?

It's currently unclear whether or not Holland will be donning the Spidey suit again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Last year, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued." Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. As of last month, there have been new rumors that Holland will star in another trilogy.

