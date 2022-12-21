Spider-Man 4 Producer Addresses the Status of the Sequel

It's been a year since Spider-Man: Far From Home landed in theaters and entirely upended everything audiences knew about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and with no updates about the character's future emerging in the year since that film's release, fans have been left to speculate about what to expect for Spider-Man's future. Producer on the franchise Tom Rothman did confirm, however, that there will be a Spider-Man 4, though he denied offering any insight into what to expect from such a film and emphasized that there won't be a rush to make it happen.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Rothman confirmed, "You bet," in regards to a fourth film, though he added, "When you can expect it, I don't know. Serve no wine before it's time."

The titles and release dates for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 have been revealed and there is no Spider-Man project included in that slate, which takes us through September of 2024. Phase 6 of the MCU is set to conclude in 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026, though there are some unannounced films that fall within that phase of releases.

While the future of Spider-Man might be shrouded in the most secrecy of any MCU characters, it also has some of the most potential.

With Holland's Parker having sacrificed years of his life and connections he made in order to save the multiverse in Far From Home, including losing his connections to MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), this allows the future to almost serve as a reboot with a fresh slate. This would also mean setting up a long-form storyline in which fans would hope to see how Parker could potentially rekindle his relationship with his trusted allies.

One of the most exciting elements of Far From Home is that it saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles from former Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man series, with some fans surely hoping that this was just the start of those characters being welcomed officially into the MCU for more adventures.

Complicating matters to a degree is that Spider-Man stories from Marvel Studios are developed in conjunction with Sony Pictures, also making it possible that there will be less of a future for the character in the MCU and more in the realm of Sony's universe of spin-off films, such as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

Stay tuned for details on Spider-Man 4.

