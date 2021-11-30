Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Look Stunning As Press Tour Kicks Off

Tom Holland and Zendaya looked truly stunning as they stepped out on the town for the press tour kick-off of their highly-anticipated movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland and Zendaya got decked out in a slick tuxedo and sleek black dress (respectively) to attend the Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony in Paris, France. The soccer awards are certainly a big event in France, and a great place for the Spider-Man: No Way Home – and its stars – to start making a splash in the global headlines and tabloids. Check out just how well Tom Holland and Zendaya clean up when it’s time for that movie star shine:

Tom Holland and Zendaya have found much bigger mainstream fame and success due to their roles in Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man franchise (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and his love interest MJ, respectively). However, fans have been fueled by the constant rumor of offscreen romance between Zendaya and Holland, which has swelled with the release of each Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie (Homecoming in 2017, Far From Home in 2019), and that trend hasn’t changed with the approach of No Way Home.

Well, after years of dodging, denying or coyly waving off inquiries, Tom Holland and Zendaya had to confront the issue a little more head-on this past summer, after they were snapped by LA paparazzi passionately kissing in a car. What’s more, pictures showed Holland going over to meet and spend time with Zendaya’s family, suggesting the relationship was pretty far along. After the world saw the evidence first-hand, Holland couldn’t keep the cat in the bag anymore:

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland recently told GQ. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he added. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy… It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

For her part, Zendaya has added that: “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in US theaters on December 17th.